Dongo Blasts Mnangagwa For “Bribing” Chiefs With Cars

By Own Correspondent |Veteran nationalist and politician Margaret Dongo said the weekend dishing out of brand new imported and expensive cars to chiefs by government was President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s desperate ploy to bribe the traditional leaders ahead of this year’s elections.

Mnangagwa in Gweru on Saturday gave the country’s traditional leaders 52 Isuzu twin cab vehicles and promised that all the 280 chiefs would get cars before the elections.

Below is what Dongo told ZimEye.com about the procurement of cars for chiefs by Mnangagwa:

The story about chief’s cars has become a burning issue taking into account that the government is aware of the state of the economy as they took over. Promises were made to cut down the budget by also making sure we explore our local market before we go outside the borders.

I am shocked that the government chooses to import 280 Isuzu from South Africa and yet the government recently got loan to the tune of 200 million plus to refurbish the Willowvale plant. The Chinese are now assembling cheaper cars to the value of $20 000 and $18 000.

My question is why we had to import high powered Isuzu twin cabs for a tune $45 000 each instead of the government buying from the recently refurbished Willowvale plant.

This would have served government a lot of money, Job creation for our locals at the willowvale plant.

Again it would allow them to service the borrowed loan from the Chinese.

They are cheaper to service and maintain.

The Chinese produce BT 40 and BT 50 single cabs and twin cabs. The government is not walking the talk on cutting the expenditure.

Buying these top of the range cars is it an election gimmick. Is it a priority for chief’s to get these cars towards every election?

I have no doubt that there is better use for this money especially in the rural areas where there are no ambulances school have no enough text books the list is endless.