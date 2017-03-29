Dongo Joins Noah Manyika?

John Mlambo | Former Zanu Pf stalwart Margaret Dongo is joining forces Dr Noah Manyika’s Build Zimbabwe Alliance.

Speculation is rife that the ousted former Zimbabwe People First Women’s Wing Chair Dongo has joined the upcoming and promising opposition BAZ.

Social media is abuzz with news that Dongo may have found another home in the new opposition party after a picture of her with Noah Manyika President of BZA and another former ZANU PF stalwart Fay Chung was posted on the social media.

Dongo was dismissed from Mujuru’s Zimbabwe People First party now National People’s Party in February together with Didymus Mutasa and Rugare Gumbo.

They went on to establish their own Zimbabwe People First in defiance of Mujuru’s dismissal.

In a statement the Build Zimbabwe Alliance however did not disclose of Dongo and Chung had joined the party indicating that Manyika “spend time with the two powerful heroes.”

“Today Dr. Manyika was honored to spend time with two of Zimbabwe’s powerful heroes, Margaret Dongo and Fay Chung. Not only are these women veterans of the liberation struggle, but both are brilliant scholars and strategic thinkers who are committed to seeing Zimbabwe thrive. Is there not a cause? Let’s Build Zimbabwe,” read the party statement.