“Don’t Be Exploited By UK And USA Imperialists, Come Back Home” Mugabe To Diasporans

Terrence Mawawa | President Robert Mugabe has called on Zimbabweans in the diaspora to come back home because they are being exploited by American and British imperialists.

Speaking at the Provincial Youth Interface Rally held in Lupane today, Mugabe said millions of Zimbabweans scattered across the globe were being exploited by western imperialists.

Millions of Zimbabweans left the country at the turn of the millennium in the wake of heightening political tension.

Perceived Zanu PF opponents were also forced to leave the country following incessant persecution, intimidation and violence. As a result an estimated three million Zimbabweans fled to the diaspora to seek political refuge.

Mugabe claimed his government was capable of offering better working conditions than those in the diaspora.

“We wonder why our people are so fond of working in the diaspora.What is the difference ? There is nothing special about going to America and Britain, come back home because we are ready to offer you better working conditions,” said Mugabe.

He said it was worrying to note that the country was losing qualified personnel at an alarming rate.

“We want our qualified and experienced workers to come back home. I have observed that most of the people in the diaspora are working for nothing. Usually they return home empty handed – which is very unfortunate,” said the veteran ruler.

Ironically the government is struggling to pay civil servants and analysts have dismissed Mugabe’s utterances as cheap political rhetoric.