Don’t Worry About Elections And Mnangagwa World Coming To An End On 24 June 2018

By Paul Nyathi, After perhaps hundreds of theories and predictions that the world will come to an end and we still live in it, a conspiracy theorist by the name of Mathieu Jean-Marc Joseph Rodrigue says that the Bible actually says the world will come to an end on the 24th of June this year.

With Zimbabweans caught up in preparing for the next elections set for July this year, perhaps its time everyone relaxed and forgot about prospects of an extended Emerson Mnangagwa government nor a new government by the opposition.

Mathieu Jean-Marc Joseph Rodrigue has pointed to the Bible to support his theory that the world will end on 24 June 2018.

He has highlighted a passage in the Book of Revelations as a sign that 2018 could be the Earth’s last year.

It reads: “He was given authority to act for 42 months.”

Joseph Rodrigue reckons the passage from Revelations when added to the crop harvest and price indicates a shocking truth.

He wrote: “I heard a voice in the middle of the four living beings. This is wisdom. He who has intelligence can interpret the figure of the beast. It represents the name of a man. His figure is 666.”

To find the date of the apocalypse, he takes the 666 figure and adds it to his earlier calculations, with the 42 months from the bible.

When all added together, he claims this indicates the world will end on June 24, 2018 without indicating how it will end.