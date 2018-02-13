Don’t Worry About Elections And Mnangagwa World Coming To An End On 24 June 2018

By Paul Nyathi, After perhaps hundreds of theories and predictions that the world will come to an end and we still live in it, a conspiracy theorist by the name of Mathieu Jean-Marc Joseph Rodrigue says that the Bible actually says the world will come to an end on the 24th of June this year.

With Zimbabweans caught up in preparing for the next elections set for July this year, perhaps its time everyone relaxed and forgot about prospects of an extended Emerson Mnangagwa government nor a new government by the opposition.

Mathieu Jean-Marc Joseph Rodrigue has pointed to the Bible to support his theory that the world will end on 24 June 2018.

He has highlighted a passage in the Book of Revelations as a sign that 2018 could be the Earth’s last year.

It reads: “He was given authority to act for 42 months.”

Joseph Rodrigue reckons the passage from Revelations when added to the crop harvest and price indicates a shocking truth.

He wrote: “I heard a voice in the middle of the four living beings. This is wisdom. He who has intelligence can interpret the figure of the beast. It represents the name of a man. His figure is 666.”

To find the date of the apocalypse, he takes the 666 figure and adds it to his earlier calculations, with the 42 months from the bible.

When all added together, he claims this indicates the world will end on June 24, 2018 without indicating how it will end.

  • DOG EAT DOG!

    RUBISH! WE HAVE HEARD THAT BEFORE!

  • Icho

    He is correct, he is speaking in a figurative speech, let me interpret, he is talking about the fall of ED and the JUNTA and ZANUSIM>

  • Mwana Wamambo

    The same bible says no one know the days or the hour. Even by the calculations. There are several events that MUST happen before the end of this age that haven’t happened. From the same book of Revelation NOT Revelation”S”. And after the events occur there will be several more years to other events, till the end of the age The world will not come to an end but it will be and end of this age

    INSIGHT
    The end of the age (“end of the world” in the KJV) refers to the end of this present era and the commencement of the next dispensation. It is the period that precedes the second coming of the Son of Man as the Righteous Judge. The end of the age includes the rapture, the tribulation, the second coming, and the judgment of the nations, all of which help usher in the age to come.

    Jesus refers to “the end of the age” a couple times in Matthew 13, as He explains the meaning of some parables. In the parable of the wheat and the tares, Jesus warns of a judgment to come in which “the weeds are pulled up and burned in the fire” (Matthew 13:40). This will happen, Jesus says, “at the end of the age” (verses 39–40). Later, Jesus likens the kingdom of heaven to a dragnet that brings up all sorts of fish. Then the sorting comes: “They sat down and collected the good fish in baskets, but threw the bad away. This is how it will be at the end of the age” (verses 48–49). In both parables, the end of the age is associated with a separation, a sorting, and a burning fire (verses 40 and 50). Jesus used the phrase the end of the age to refer to that time in the future when the kingdom of God is established, true justice reigns, and the wicked are judged.

    In Matthew 24, Jesus’ disciples come to Him with a question about the end of the age: “What will be the sign of your coming and of the end of the age?” (Matthew 24:3). What follows is the Olivet Discourse, Jesus’ summary of end times’ events as they relate to Israel. The disciples thus understood the end of the age to mean “the final judgment that accompanies Jesus’ second coming.” The end of the age will be a great calamity for those who persist in their rejection of Christ. Judgment will fall swiftly and with finality. For the children of God alive during that time, the end of the age will be a time of salvation and fulfilled hope.

    One “age” or era leads to another. Jesus spoke of both “this age” and “the age to come” (Matthew 12:32). The current age, the one in which we live, is the age of grace, which we also call the church age. In this dispensation, all mankind is called to repent of their sin and turn to Christ for salvation. This age has lasted for 2,000 years because God “is patient with you, not wanting anyone to perish, but everyone to come to repentance” (2 Peter 3:9). But this age must eventually come to an end. At the end of the age (literally, the consummation of the age), the age of grace will be complete, and a far more glorious age will be ushered in. Until then, “now is the time of God’s favor, now is the day of salvation” (2 Corinthians 6:2)—repentance should not be delayed.

    Christians have the Lord’s promise that He will never forsake us in this world, no matter what happens: “Surely I am with you always, to the very end of the age” (Matthew 28:20).

    ZIMEYE/NYATHI…..Share with Rodrigue