“SATANISM” DOUBLE MURDER: Man In Court Again

A Bulawayo man, Rodney Tongai Jindu, 26, of Glengarry, was yesterday pulled into court on a second murder charge.

Jindu was charged with the murder of Mboneli Joko Ncube (35).

Prosecution papers saying Jindu shot Ncube and dismembered his body, set the pieces on fire before burying them in four shallow graves.

The man appeared in court yesterday when the magistrate advised him to apply for bail at the High Court.

He was remanded him in custody to next week, 21st of February.

Jindu is at present facing another murder charge, that of the late Cyprian Kudzurunga (28).

Jindu allegedly shot Kudzurunga dead with a shotgun before burying his body in a shallow grave.

It is alleged he killed Ncube for Satanist ritual promises, while Kudzurunga was killed to silence him as he had stumbled on evidence of Ncube’s murder.

The state media says Jindu yesterday appeared relaxed and unfazed by the huge crowd that spilled out of the gallery into the corridors yesterday, was represented by Mr Simba Mawere.

On his first court appearance, Jindu had no legal representation after his lawyer, Mr Byron Sengweni, ditched him at the last minute under unclear circumstances.

Clad in prison garb, Jindu was brought to court by armed detectives from the CID Homicide Section in leg irons, drawing the attention of members of the public and court officials who jostled to catch a glimpse of the alleged serial killer.

Prosecuting, Mr Taurai Hondoyemoto said on January 12 this year, Jindu drove to a supermarket situated at corner Robert Mugabe Way and 11th Avenue and met Ncube.

They proceeded to Burnside suburb, but the reason for the trip was not mentioned in court papers.

Mr Hondoyemoto said on arrival in Burnside, Jindu pulled out an Optima pistol serial number 13752 from his car and allegedly shot Ncube twice in the chest and he died on the spot.

He then allegedly chopped the body into pieces, set them on fire before burying them in four different shallow graves.

Police investigations led to the arrest of Jindu and he confessed to the killing.

He allegedly made indications which led to the recovery of the body parts in four different sites where they were buried.

The firearm allegedly used in committing the offence was recovered.