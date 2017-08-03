DOUBLE TRAGEDY: Young Actor Shot Dead And Aunt Dies On Hearing The Sad News

Staff Reporter | South African rising star, actor Dumi Masilela (29 ) died on Thursday mid morning after being shot in an attempted armed robbery in Johannesburg.

Masilela was shot in Tembisa on Wednesday night, when a black jeep approached the actor and his friend sitting in a parked car in the area. They attempted to flee but were chased.

“They tried to drive off but the black jeep followed and the occupants opened fire. He (Masilela) was shot in the upper body‚” police spokesperson Kay Makhubele said.

He was rushed to hospital, but officials have confirmed he died in mid morning Thursday.

The death of Masilela was not the end of the tragedy for the Masilela Family as his aunt who took care of the young actor throughout his life collapsed and died on receiving the news of his death.

The family of late Rhythm City actor confirmed that the actor’s aunt died shortly after hearing about his death on Thursday.

Family spokesperson Mpumi Phillips confirmed that the aunt had died at the family home after hearing the news. She was Dumi’s father’s sister and was still mourning the death of her brother last year.

“We can confirm that Dumi’s aunt has died but the family will not elaborate further than this,” Mpumi said.

Dumi, played the role of Sfiso Ngema on the ETV youth sopie Rhythm City.