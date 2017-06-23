Dr Chanakira Dies

Former Zimbabwean Ambassador to Germany and educationist, Dr Elijah John Chanakira has died.

Dr Chanakira who was a diabetic patient sustained fatal injuries in a car accident near Caledon shopping centre in Hatfield on his way to receive dialysis treatment in the capital on Monday.

According to relatives, Dr Chanakira who has been suffering from a kidney ailment for some time died when an unlicenced driver of one vehicle rammed into the car ferrying Dr Chanakira to a local hospital for his scheduled dialysis session on Monday.

He was rushed to hospital where he underwent surgery but died the following day from internal injuries sustained in the accident.

Relative Elman Chanakira said Dr Chanakira whose wife died some six years ago had relocated from his Borrowdale home and was now staying in his rural home in Dema among his people.

Mourners are gathered at his rural home in Dema. Dr Chanakira will be buried at Chanakira village in Seke this Saturday (tomorrow) at 2pm.

Born October 7, 1933 in Chanakira village in Chief Seke’s area, Dr Chanakira is the sixth born in a family of seven, two girls and five boys.

He attended Murape, Chemhanza, Waddilove and Kutama schools before attaining higher education at Roma and Rhodesia universities.

Dr Chanakira then proceeded to the University of Georgia in the United States where he attained masters and PHD between 1975 and 1978.

On returning home, he went on to lecture at Gweru Teachers College. His colourful career saw him became deputy secretary for Higher Education in 1981 and Permanent Secretary from 1983 to 1992.

He joined the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in 1993 as Zimbabwean Ambassador to Germany and Austria, a capacity in which he served for 6 years.

On returning home, Dr Chanakira was asked to chair the commission of the City of Harare.

From the City of Harare he went joined the Africa University where he set up the peace, leadership and governance programme and lectured for many years.- state media