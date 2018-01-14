Dr Ezekiel Guti Junior Buried

Evangelist Dr Ezekiel Guti Junior, who died on the 27th of December last year in South Africa, has been buried at Glen Forest Memorial Park in Harare.

A special service to celebrate his life was held at the City Sports Centre, and was attended by thousands of people from all walks of life including prominent prophets, government ministers, members of parliament, church leaders from various denominations, captains of industry and ambassadors among others.

It was indeed a celebration of a life well lived.

Evangelist Dr Guti Junior, son to the founder of the Zimbabwe Assemblies of God Africa (ZAOGA) Forward In Faith International Archbishop Ezekiel Guti Senior, carved his own name as a television evangelist who demonstrated that having faith in the Almighty makes unfeasible situations possible.

Minister of State for Harare Metropolitan Province Cde Miriam Chikukwa, extolled Baba and Mai Guti’s exemplary leadership while former Zambian vice president Dr Nevers Mumba spoke of the transformation of his political life because of Ezekiel Guti Junior’s teachings.

Prominent prophets Emmauel Makandiwa, Walter Magaya and Apostle Alexander Chisango and leaders of various associations in ZAOGA concurred that indeed Ezekiel Junior was a blessing.

Dr Guti Junior affectionately called EJ defied his physical limitations and became a vessel of blessing and hope as testified by his wife, Pastor Carol Guti, mother Dr Eunor Guti and father Archbishop Ezekiel Guti.

EJ’s siblings and their families gave their brother a befitting send-off, with the sisters giving his wife a token of unbroken love and everlasting relationship in the form of an 18 carat gold ring engraved with 45 diamonds.

After the special service, EJ who according to his mother was born lifeless in 1982 and only started breathing after almost 45 minutes spread the gospel of God to many parts of the world backed by his crusade team.

He died in South Africa on the 27th of December last year where he had been admitted in the Intensive Care Unit after he nearly drowned in a swimming pool.

He was buried at the Glen Forest Memorial Park.

EJ is survived by his wife Pastor Carol and three children.-state media