Dr. Grace: My Troubled Boys Aren’t Unique; They’re Just Human Like Yours

Dr. Amai Grace Mugabe has finally opened up to speak about the scandals rocking her boys as she has asked the nation to join her in prayer.

She has also stated that there are way off stories that can be shared by many other silent ladies out there. There are too many sad stories about troubled kids, too sad to make a funeral. It’s only that paparazzi spot the famous. She has admitted that her delinquent kids are not an exception.

Addressing people gathered at Mrs. Junior Gumbochuma’s birthday, Dr. Grace Mugabe bemoaned the rising levels of juvenile delinquency nationwide. She admitted that teenagers in Zimbabwe have become fashion crazy and they were moving into scary adult stuff like sex, alcohol and drugs.

“It doesn’t matter that it’s the President’s children. Any child can be mischievous. I have seen parents getting impoverished just because their kids are chasing fashion and top label gear. We need to pray about that.”

Grace wound up with the message that she was getting tired of forcing a perfect life on her boys. She had finally remembered to live for herself and not to worry about her boys.

The revelation emerges after the Mugabe boys were evicted from a plush Sandtown apartment complex after being cited for private nuisance through noise and a high traffic of women and rowdy party revellers.