Dr Moyo Confined to “Door to Door Campaign to Avoid Zanu PF Thugs – Try Thug’s Door

Nomusa Garikayi | “I can’t afford to expose my supporters to any violence from Zanu (PF) and so that is why I will not be holding any rallies or distribute party regalia. A person should simply know in their hearts who they want to support and simply vote for them,” admitted Dr Nkosana Moyo.

The former banker and strategist told journalist that he intends to make door to door campaigns and speak to people in private as a way of drumming support for his presidential bid.

It is refreshing to note that Dr Moyo is acknowledging that Zanu PF’s ability to intimidate the electorate is a big worry in Zimbabwe politics; he had not done so far. In his pronouncements so far, he gave the impression, that the opposition had lost past elections because they failed to mobilize the electorate.

Having acknowledged that problem of intimidation he is also offering to address it. Refraining from holding rallies and not distributing any T-shirt or anything that will make anyone supporting him standout is certainly going to reduce possible attacks. Still I will condemn his actions for three reasons:

1) This is offer is not fool proof because anyone seen talking to Dr Moyo and/or his agents can still be accused of supporting him and be punished.

2) As a contesting candidate, why should anyone have to be so severely restricted in terms of whom they are allowed to see, where, etc. in their campaigning for votes?

3) Do we really want a country in which incumbent regime and its thugs are the only ones allowed to hold rallies, distribute their party regalia, have the licence to beat, rape or even kill opposition supporters who dare make themselves known? Do we really set this as the norm of Zimbabwe politics and a precedence?

It is either Dr Moyo fully subscribe to the notion that every Zimbabwean has the God given right to free and fair election and freedom of association. If he does then he would know that in contesting next year’s elections under the present system, even with his added precautions, is a none start.

Or else he considers the right to free and fair election, etc. to be privileges that can be granted to some and denied to others at the whim of a tyrant.

Zimbabwe has yet to hold its first free, fair and credible elections. There was no reason why this has happened other than the selfish greed and lust for absolute power of a tyrant and his cronies. They have systematically corrupt the country’s State Institutions and beaten, raped and even murdered many innocent Zimbabweans to create and retain this de facto one party dictatorship. And now they are resisting demands to implement the reforms to end the dictatorship and restore all the individual freedoms and rights.

You can’t expect us to reform ourselves out of power,” some Zanu PF leaders have argued.

Oh yes we are! Since when has anyone, anyone at all, had to absolute right to deny others their basic God given rights and freedoms? Are these not what the nation fought for and thousands died for?

The solution to Zanu PF’s imposed political culture of blatant vote rigging and violence is to demand the implementation of the democratic reforms to designed to end this culture. Participating in the elections only gives the process credibility and help perpetuate it.

Our people have waited for 37 years since the Zimbabwe attained her independence for the opportunity to cast their first free and fair ballot. They are sick and tired of adventurer like Dr Moyo keen to some ill conceive political experiment on how to conduct an election campaign whilst playing hide and seek with murderous thugs.

Zimbabwe is in this political and economic mess because for the last 37 years we have failed to deal decisively with this problem of bad governance and the failure to hold free, fair and credible elections is at the very heart of the problem. We have a chance to deal with the problem once and once for all by demanding the implementation of the democratic reforms BEFORE holding the next elections. After 37 years of blundering for pillar to post, here is our chance to do something right for once!

Door to door campaigns, indeed! I hope every time your knock the door of a Zanu PF thug he/she will have a knuckle sandwich for you! Just to knock some common sense into you. It is bad enough to have to explain the need to demand the implementation of the democratic reforms to simpletons like Morgan Tsvangirai or Joice Mujuru without having to do the same to, supposedly, intellectuals like Dr Moyo as well!

Zimbabwe’s next elections will be free, fair and credible, if we, the ordinary people, should so decide, stand firm and not let our corrupt and incompetent politicians drag us into yet another meaningless and rigged election. We do not need to go through another election to know that with no reforms in place Zanu PF will rig the vote.