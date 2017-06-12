Dr Nkosana Is The Best Candidate To End Misrule Of Zimbabwe

Tinashe Makasi | Before joining Dr Nkosana Moyo I led an organisation called Forward Africa. The frustration of the lack of a suitable leader to contest 2018 is why we gathered to form Forward Africa.

The emergency of Dr Nkosana Moyo comrades should motivate every Zimbabwean with Zimbabwe at heart to accept that Dr Nkosana Moyo is the manifestation of our collective hope.

Comrades I appeal to our diversity to be our strength. We are a diverse and proud PEOPLE. Dr Nkosana Moyo urges us NOT to accept second class performance to be the norm.

Our President urges unity to be the foundation of our Revolution. The Rise Of The A Great People. The Rise Of The Mighty House Of Stone. The Rise Of Zimbabwe.

Zimbabwe can no longer afford the lack of will and corruption of the current Zanu Pf govt. Do we not all agree the that Dr Nkosana revives that Patriotic Spirit in all of us?

The Scandalous plunder of our Mineral Resources has resulted in poverty instead of prosperity. Infrastructure no longer exists.

Dr Nkosana clearly is our candidate with solutions. We all know what needs fixing. We need not waste energy on disparaging a dead donkey. Bury it. Simple.

The enemy has no scapegoat on Dr Nkosana. The usual racial vitriol vented by a scared and clueless tin pot dictatorship.

The values of the Chimurenga 2 espoused unity and the creation non-racial and non-tribal independent free Zimbabwe.

It’s time for our Generation of black and white Zimbabweans to join hands as we rebuild our Beloved Zimbabwe.

Our Revolution should at the core be People inspired. The total transformation of our rural areas. Despite being the ones that fed and assisted our Liberation Fighters our rural areas have not seen meaningful development.

The peasantry is deliberately kept in poverty so that they remain dependent on govt handouts.

It’s time to establish citizen-led programs for Economic Development. Dr Nkosana Moyo is in my view the best candidate in this race.

We are the Generation that will end the misrule of Zimbabwe by these current instruments of poverty called Zanu Pf.

Forward Nkosana Forward !!!

I rest my case.-NewsDay