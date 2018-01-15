Dr Nkosana Moyo Blast Mnangagwa For Bribing Chiefs With Expensive Cars

The Alliance for the Peoples Agenda (APA)leader Dr Nkosana Moyo has blasted president Mnangagwa for buying expensive cars for chiefs in place of prioritising health care and education.

Responding to a question about Zimbabwe’s health care system on STAR FM, Dr Moyo said,’…Health system is broken its so unfortunate, and its so sad.. I believe that the responsibility of a government is in my opinion is to provide free health, but first class health and education. We should make those things accessible to all our citizen…’

Dr Moyo blasted Mnangagwa for wrong priorities, spending millions on expensive cars instead of spending on healthcare and education.

Moyo said, ‘We cannot afford to be spending money buying on expensive for leaders who are supposed to put themselves at the back of the queue. When I was growing up my parents did not eat when we as children were hungry, they didn’t do that. why are our leaders doing that?’

On Saturday Mnagagwa gave 52 cars to chiefs as President of the Chiefs Council, Chief Fortune Charumbira called for the government to reconsider the welfare of chiefs.

“There are 52 cars here today. 26 more will arrive next week and so on. All of you will get their cars before elections but today we will distribute 42 cars, 6 cars per province,” said Mnangagwa.

Charumbira noted that the cars available were not enough for every chief, but assured those who receive one on Saturday that they will be given around March this year.

The Alliance for the Peoples Agenda -APA is a political movement aiming to form the new government of Zimbabwe in 2018 and to restore Zimbabwe to a place of honour among the nations.