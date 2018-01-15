Dr Nkosana Moyo Blast Mnangagwa For Bribing Chiefs With Expensive Cars

4

The Alliance for the Peoples Agenda (APA)leader Dr Nkosana Moyo has blasted president Mnangagwa for buying expensive cars for chiefs in place of prioritising health care and education.

Responding to a question about Zimbabwe’s health care system on STAR FM, Dr Moyo said,’…Health system is broken its so unfortunate, and its so sad.. I believe that the responsibility of a government is in my opinion is to provide free health, but first class health and education. We should make those things accessible to all our citizen…’

Dr Moyo blasted Mnangagwa for wrong priorities, spending millions on expensive cars instead of spending on healthcare and education.

Moyo said, ‘We cannot afford to be spending money buying on expensive for leaders who are supposed to put themselves at the back of the queue. When I was growing up my parents did not eat when we as children were hungry, they didn’t do that. why are our leaders doing that?’

On Saturday Mnagagwa gave 52 cars to chiefs as President of the Chiefs Council, Chief Fortune Charumbira called for the government to reconsider the welfare of chiefs.

“There are 52 cars here today. 26 more will arrive next week and so on. All of you will get their cars before elections but today we will distribute 42 cars, 6 cars per province,” said Mnangagwa.

Charumbira noted that the cars available were not enough for every chief, but assured those who receive one on Saturday that they will be given around March this year.

The Alliance for the Peoples Agenda -APA is a political movement aiming to form the new government of Zimbabwe in 2018 and to restore Zimbabwe to a place of honour among the nations.

  • Bluntboy

    What would one expect from an unelectable coup government?

  • Nomazulu

    The very nkosana who said mnangagwa is better, smarter than Robert. Were is the smartness in the govt full of thugs. Did he not say he wanted to save in mnangagwa govt.

  • Patrick Guramatunhu

    @ Dr Moyo
    The Chiefs will remember you said that and punish any of the villagers in their respective areas who support APA. You would not be contesting the elections if they targeted you and not the poor sobs, povo: how very considerate of you Dr Moyo!

    You are contesting for the sake of the few gravy train seats Zanu PF gives away to entice the opposition to contest, they are just as selfish as the Chiefs who are sell-out povo for the new trucks!

  • Patrick Guramatunhu

    Dr Moyo is now fighting to win as many of the few gravy train seats Zanu PF gives away as he can that is all he cares about. Giving the Chiefs the new trucks is just one of the many acts by President Mnangagwa to prove that Zanu PF is still a party of thugs and the elections will be rigged. Dr Moyo, just like the rest of the opposition contesting these flawed elections, does not care that the elections are flawed as long as he wins a few gravy train seats!

    He knows the Chiefs are being paid to frog march povo to attend Zanu PF rallies and vote for the party. He does not care as long as he wins a few seats, he will walk over hundreds if not thousands of dead innocent civilians just to have a few APA MPs!

    There is no competent opposition much less opposition candidates with morals! Dr Moyo is a sell-out the same as Morgan Tsvangirai or the Zanu PF Chiefs and thugs themselves!