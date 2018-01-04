Drama As 10 Police Constables, 5 armed senior officers and 2 CIO Operatives Gang up to Violently Arrest Activist

By Paul Nyathi | In a yet to be fully explained Hollywood style dramatic scene, it took a total of fifteen trained officers to arrest just one Gwanda activist Shelton Elliot on Wednesday.

His crime which needed the battalion to arrest him was that he had identified and confronted a member of the dreaded CIO who was part of a group of the intelligence officers who abducted him, heavily tortured him and left him for dead last year.

Elliot who is being held at the Gwanda Central Police station was arrested in a dramatic manner which saw the officers brutally throw him to the ground and beat him thoroughly in full public view before bundling him into a police vehicle cuffed on both hands and feet.

Last year, Elliot was abducted by five CIO members who beat him badly before throwing him onto a highway in the town leaving him for dead.

Elliot becomes one of the lucky survivors abducted by CIOs to identify in public one of his abductors who he bravely confronted.

The officer is reported by eyewitness to have run for dear life when Elliot spotted him and pulled him by the jacket. He returned later with the battalion of officers to arrest Elliot.

Eyewitness indicate that Elliott did not physically assault the officer but only pulled him by the jacket demanding to know why he wanted to kill him before the officer took off at Hussein Bolt speed.

Elliot is expected to appear in court on Friday on charges of assault.