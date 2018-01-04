Drama As 10 Police Constables, 5 armed senior officers and 2 CIO Operatives Gang up to Violently Arrest Activist

7

By Paul Nyathi | In a yet to be fully explained Hollywood style dramatic scene, it took a total of fifteen trained officers to arrest just one Gwanda activist Shelton Elliot on Wednesday.

His crime which needed the battalion to arrest him was that he had identified and confronted a member of the dreaded CIO who was part of a group of the intelligence officers who abducted him, heavily tortured him and left him for dead last year.

Elliot who is being held at the Gwanda Central Police station was arrested in a dramatic manner which saw the officers brutally throw him to the ground and beat him thoroughly in full public view before bundling him into a police vehicle cuffed on both hands and feet.

Last year, Elliot was abducted by five CIO members who beat him badly before throwing him onto a highway in the town leaving him for dead.

Elliot becomes one of the lucky survivors abducted by CIOs to identify in public one of his abductors who he bravely confronted.

The officer is reported by eyewitness to have run for dear life when Elliot spotted him and pulled him by the jacket. He returned later with the battalion of officers to arrest Elliot.

Eyewitness indicate that Elliott did not physically assault the officer but only pulled him by the jacket demanding to know why he wanted to kill him before the officer took off at Hussein Bolt speed.

Elliot is expected to appear in court on Friday on charges of assault.

  • Zimborig

    Elliot, Is it bravity or stupidity?

  • Madluphuthu

    That day is coming mnumzane Elliot do not despair

  • Cde X

    All that is necessary for the triumph of evil is that good men do nothing

  • Mdala ka Dawu

    You are evil and you will be rewarded.

  • Grace.Mugabe

    Mapurisa ese ma G40, please retire all of them, ivava must be the first ones to go straight to chikurubi and no benefits. Others must learn from them. It’s pathetic some are trying to build and some are destroying. Even the officer in charge there’s questionable. We thought things has changed for the better. Hapana Hapana. I was going to vote for you guys but I think better go otherwise.

  • Thembakamtshalwane

    Zimborig, please note that abduction, torture and unlawful arrests are vices which must be eliminated. We need to do whatever it takes expose perpetrators of these human rights abuses. The least you can do is to support those among us risk their lives to do that.

  • sarah Mahoka

    Well that Elliot is very foolish. He is going to be charged ith physically assaulting and verbally threatening a police officer . What possessed him to touch that officers collar? People lie to you about rights then do not teach you how to approach the law.