Drama As 6 Foreigners Go On Hunger Strike In Harare Prison

Six foreigners arrested by the Immigration Department on allegations of staying in the country illegally have gone on a “hunger strike” at the Harare Central Remand Prison demanding their release or to be deported to their respective countries.

Some of them accused immigration officials of demanding bribes to facilitate their release although their cases have not been heard in the courts. The detainees narrated their ordeal to the Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Services Deputy Commissioner-General Dr Alford Mashange Dube who yesterday visited them after they were admitted to the prison hospital. He reportedly promised to address their grievances.

“When they (immigration officials) first arrested me, they demanded $5 000 cash so that they would release me. I did not have enough cash since my wife had just passed on. I only had about $1 650 which I offered them and they took it, insisting they would come back for the balance,” said Charles Oforma (47) from Nigeria who used to run a motor spares shop in Harare and has been in remand since 2015.

Ayele Derilo from Ethiopia, who has been in custody for five years, alleged that when he was arrested in Mutare, the officials asked him if he had any cash. Because he did not have any cash, they arrested him, he alleged.- state media

  • Doctor Future

    President Mnangagwa africans are our brothers lets facilitate either their return to the homelands or papers for continued stay. Remember we have citizens across the world.

  • mai Chibwe

    As long as they are not moslems who are a Zimbo tie bomb which will one day soon go off .
    This is not a prediction. This is a certainty.

  • Doctor Future

    Educate me more about this time bomb issue.

  • mai Chibwe

    Just sit tight and wait. Experience is the best teacher. You do not need intricate details about an event that is certain to happen. Its not like you can run away or prepare an alternative to the event. Just sit and wait, but mark my word.

  • Doctor Future

    Then this sounds like threats. People seek solutions to challenges.

  • mai Chibwe

    There is no need to be frightened, but there are no viable solution to this either.