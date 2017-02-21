Drama As Armed Robbers Hit Lupane Service Station

Sydney Barson| A service station in Lupane was a victim of attack by armed robbers who got away with $65 worthy of petrol, Monday night.

The armed hit men approached Obert’s garage driving a black Toyota Noah masquerading as ordinary clients and had – their tank fuelled for $49 before refuelling another $16.

The number of thieves could not be established.

“They poured a total $65 to the Toyota Noah and two guys helped the attendant to shake it. When the attendant wanted the money, two guys drew out pistols and ordered everyone to lie down. There were two clients one who is a police officer who wanted to pour fuel tried to escape and his car was shot but he was not injured” said one source.

A local mill attendant and a passenger Duduzile Zulu had to run for dear life as two shots were fired.

A night guard who doubles as fuel attendant during the night one Mr Mukute confirmed the incident.

No cash was stolen.

Uncofirmed sources also say the robbers after driving about 200 metres they stopped and changed number plates.

Efforts to get a comment from the police were fruitless.