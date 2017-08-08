Drama As Chinese Man Defrauds Company And Runs

Police are looking for Freda Rebecca Mine chief finance officer Kwong Po Shum for allegedly defrauding the company of over $214 000.

According to a statement from Bindura CID, Kwong misrepresented that the company had approved the purchase of sodium cyanide and activated granular carbons from China.

“ZRP Bindura CID is looking for Kwong Po Shum, a Chinese national, Chinese passport number K1912530 aged 45 years,” Bindura CID acting provincial community relations and liaison officer Detective Assistant Inspector Portia Chinho said in a statement.

“The suspect is wanted in connection with a case of fraud involving $214 598 which occurred at Freda Rebecca Mine, Bindura. The suspect was the chief financial officer at the company.

“On 9 April, he misrepresented to the company’s financial controller that the company had approved the purchase of sodium cyanide and activated granular carbons from a China-based company. The company had not authorised the purchase of these goods.”

The money was wired to China following the misrepresen- tation. “However, the goods that the suspect purported to have purchased were not delivered until the prescribed 90 days had lapsed,” said Det Asst Insp Chinho. “The suspect did not bother to notify the exchange control division for an extension of the delivery.

“The suspect’s whereabouts are currently not known. His last known address is No. 1 Mazowe Valley Trust, Bindura. The police are appealing to anyone with information that may lead to the arrest of the suspect to contact Detective Constable Lisita on 0776 867 130, CID Bindura, on 0271-6515, any nearest police station or the National Complaints Desk on (04) 703631.”

Freda Rebecca Mine has of late been in the news for the wrong reasons, amid allegations of externalisation of funds by the directors and asset stripping.

The mine is owed by Asa Resources after the new shareholders wrestled control from former owner Mr Kaala Mpinga. – state media