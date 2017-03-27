Drama As Cop Drives Into Shop

A police officer last Thursday drove into a shop in Bulawayo’s Central Business District.

The officer whose name could not be obtained, overshot the kerb and smashed the hardware shop’s display window along Hebert Chitepo and 14th Avenue.

Witnesses at the scene said the driver said he accelerated instead of applying brakes resulting in the vehicle smashing the display window.A shop attendant, Nonhlanhla Maphosa said she still cannot believe what she saw.

“Imagine seeing a car coming straight at you while you are comfortably seated in a shop,” she said.

A witness, Miss Emah Shava, said she saw the police Defender vehicle labelled “CONSEC UNIT 4” move smoothly, taking a turn as if to park and driving into the shop.

“The driver couldn’t even explain what happened. He said he was thinking deeply and suddenly found himself in the shop.”

“People really have problems out there. I mean how does one become this absent minded?” she asked.

Last month, a trainee police officer who was doing driving lessons, rammed into Farmbiz Shop in the city centre. – State Media