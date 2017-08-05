Drama As Drunken Cop Rams Car Into House

A police officer who allegedly rammed a car into a Nkulumane suburb house while drunk, injuring two siblings has appeared in court.

Munyaradzi Mupfawa (26) pleaded not guilty to driving without a licence and negligent driving before Western Commonage magistrate Mr Stephen Ndhlovu yesterday.

Mr Ndhlovu remanded him out of custody to Monday.

Prosecuting, Mr Tony Kamjariwa said Mupfawa drove around Nkulumane 5 at midnight without a licence.

“While on duty on June 4, the accused drove a red Honda Fit in Nkulumane 5 yet he is not a holder of a valid licence,” said Mr Kamjariwa.

“Mupfawa lost control of the vehicle and hit a wall which collapsed into a room where children were sleeping, thereby injuring two siblings, Josphat Chibaya and Michael Chibaya aged nine and six respectively.”

The siblings were taken to Mpilo Central Hospital.

At the time of the accident, Mupfawa is alleged to have been with another cop, only identified as Duvai by a witness and the two were allegedly drunk.

Mr Gamelihle Nkomo, who witnessed the accident said the two police officers fled from the scene but Mupfawa was unlucky to be apprehended by some neighbours.

Mr Nkomo said Mupfawa was drunk and became aggressive when neighbours questioned him about the incident and he decided to record the incident.

“He was drunk, hurling obscenities and attacked me so I felt the need to capture the moment in recordings, which I am willing to produce to the court as evidence. He gave inconsistent answers when we asked him who was driving the car. At first he said it was his friend’s wife but later denied it,” said Mr Nkomo.

“After some time, another police officer I only know as Duvai and as the owner or custodian of the Honda Fit, came with some tissue wanting to clean the car. He failed to clean it because doors were locked. The two started fighting and Duvai blamed Mupfawa for damaging his car, showing that Mupfawa was the one who was driving.” – state media