Drama As Fake Cop Mounts Roadblock At State-House

A 27-YEAR-OLD Harare man, who allegedly mounted an illegal police roadblock near State House, where he demanded spot fines from traffic offenders, appeared in court on Saturday charged with attempting to rob a newspaper delivery van.

Martin Ndoorwi was remanded in custody to March 9 by magistrate, Josephine Sande.

Ndoorwi is being charged alongside Innocent Pamire (32) and Khadri Amin (43), who are yet to appear in court.

Allegations are that on February 24 this year, a Patriot newspaper driver, Milton Shumba and his wife, Elizabeth Chuma were driving past State House along Borrowdale Road, when they were blocked by the suspects’ car, forcing them to stop.

The State alleged Ndoorwi, who was clad in police uniform, got out of the car, while the other suspects remained in their getaway vehicle.

Ndoorwi allegedly accused Shumba of driving past a red traffic light.

Ndoorwi and Chuma then jumped into Shumba’s car and ordered him to drive back to State House.

On approaching the State House entrance, Ndoorwi allegedly ordered Shumba to drive towards Harare Botanical Gardens, alleging that they wanted to use the back entrance.

The State alleges the suspects demanded to drive the vehicle themselves, but Shumba refused after suspecting that they were criminals.

The suspects then wrestled with him in a bid to grab the vehicle, before Shumba lost control of the vehicle and hit a pavement.

After the accident, Ndoorwi and Chuma allegedly jumped off and took to their heels, before members of the public gave chase and arrested the former.

The other suspects, who were in the getaway car, sped off with Shumba’s wife, whom they later dropped in Mt Pleasant.

Ndoorwi later implicated Pamire, Amin and two other suspects only identified as Gondo and Joe. He also allegedly led police officers to his house, where a riot police jacket, three riot trousers and one webbing belt were recovered.

Pamire was arrested at Pamuzinda in Kuwadzana and he led to the recovery of the getaway car and the subsequent arrest of Amin, who was found in possession of a police identity card in the name of a Constable Zondo, and a pair of handcuffs.

Nancy Chandakaona appeared for the State. – Newsday