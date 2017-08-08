Drama As Foul Mouthed Wasu Is Thoroughly Beaten At Wife’s Work

A loose tongued Dangamvura man was on Friday given a thrashing at his wife’s workplace after hurling obscenities at her in the presence of fellow workmates. The man, William Mabambe, riled onlookers when he approached his wife’s workplace in drunken stupor, calling her a prostitute.

“Regai varohwe baba ava vatukirira mukadzi wavo nezvinyadzi zvekusara vasina kupfeka, siyayi vambonyatsosotwa varutse doro iroro kana riri iro rinovafurira,” one of the workmates was heard saying as others restrained them.

