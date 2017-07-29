Drama As Fuel Smugglers Destroy Evidence

Two Bulawayo men were intercepted while allegedly trying to smuggle 1 400 litres of fuel valued at nearly $2 000 from Botswana into the country through an illegal entry point near the Plumtree Border Post.

Lardson Ndlovu (36) of Pumula South and Solomon Njaravaza (39) of Nkulumane Suburb allegedly went on to burn the fuel when police detectives tried to recover it.

Ndlovu and Njaravaza pleaded not guilty to obstructing the course of justice when they appeared before Plumtree magistrate, Mr Taurai Manwere.

They were remanded out of custody on free bail to August 7.

Prosecuting, Mr Stanley Chinyanganya said on June 19, detectives recovered 35×40 litres of petrol in Nxele area.

“On 19 June at around 2PM, police recovered 35×40 litres of petrol in a bushy area in Nxele near the Plumtree Border Post which had been smuggled from Botswana into the country.

“Ndlovu and Njaravaza arrived at the scene and claimed that the fuel belonged to them. Ndlovu and Njaravaza started acting violent and refused to give up the fuel,” he said.

Mr Chinyanganya said one of the police officers, Constable James Madovi, fired three warning shots but the two men kept advancing towards the fuel containers.

He said Ndlovu picked up one of the fuel containers and poured the petrol on the ground and on top of the other containers.

Mr Chinyanganya said Njaravaza lit a match stick and set the fuel containers on fire before he and Ndlovu fled towards Botswana.

He said as a result of their actions the offence of smuggling which police officers were investigating was defeated.

In their defence, Ndlovu and Njaravaza through their legal counsel Mr Prince Butshe of Mathonsi Ncube Law Chambers said on the day in question his clients sent two men namely Mapasport and Maice to Botswana to buy 35 by 25 litres of fuel.

Mr Butshe said Mapasport and Maice were supposed to take the fuel to the Plumtree Border Post where they would meet with Ndlovu and Njaravaza who were going to pay duty.

“Later during the day my clients received a call from Mapasport and Maice informing them that the police were about to seize the fuel.

“My clients went to scene to find out what was happening. They found nine police officers who indicated that they wanted to convey the fuel to Plumtree.

“An argument arose between my clients and the police officers. Cst Madovi fired two warning shots into the air. He further fired a third shot on the ground close to where the fuel containers were stacked,” he said.

Mr Butshe said the bullet sparked a fire which torched the fuel containers. He said his clients did not smuggle the fuel into the country nor did they destroy the containers.- state media