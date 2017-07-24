Drama As Grade 7 Girl Escapes Rape Attack By Kicking Step Dad’s Private Parts

Staff Reporter| A Grade 7 school girl had to think fast on her feet after her horny step dad descended on her to try to rape her. She just could not take it and had to use advice she got from her peers by kicking her step dad really hard between his legs. The pain-inflicted step dad had to retreat fast giving way for the young girl to escape.

Per state case led by Benard Nyoni, the 29 year old step dad had invaded the girl’s bedroom at night. Once the girl escaped she hid behind the living room sofa as the step dad wimpered in pain.

The accused man was sentenced to 5 years behind bars. In mitigation he stated that he only fondled the girl’s breasts and pulled down her skirt before he got kicked in the privates. He pleaded for leniency since there was no penetration. Magistrate Msipa would have none of that. “Perverts belong to jail”, she ruled.