Drama As Guard Fights Armed Gun Men At Service Station

Three armed robbers raided an Engen Service Station in Bulawayo’s Tshabalala suburb and got away with $219 after seriously injuring a security guard who attempted to disarm one of them.

Two of the three unidentified robbers were brandishing pistols when they pounced on the Service Station at around 10PM on Tuesday night.

One of them hit the security guard, Mr Trimboy Mavhudzi (43) of Mabuthweni suburb, with the butt of his firearm as he wrestled with the other robber that was also armed with a pistol.

Mr Mavhudzi was not armed.

Bulawayo provincial police spokesperson Inspector Precious Simango confirmed the robbery and said investigations were underway.

“Police are appealing to anyone with information that may lead to the arrest of the suspects to come forward,” he said.

“We urge people to bank their cash daily and also to employ armed security guards. Armed robbers are on the prowl and members of the public are therefore discouraged from keeping large sums of money on them, in homes, cars and at business premises.”

A source said a fuel attendant at the service station, Mr Tatenda Mhaka (29) rushed to Tshabalala Police Station to make a report after the robbers had fled.

The source said Mr Mavhudzi was rushed to Mpilo Central Hospital where he was being treated.

“The guard wrestled one of the robbers who had walked towards him and the fuel attendant, pointing a pistol at them. The security guard attacked the robber when he was force-marching them into a small room, which they suspected he may have wanted to lock them in.

“As he wrestled the robber, another robber rushed to them and hit him twice on the head using the butt of his gun,” said the source.

The security guard sustained serious injuries on the head and face.

The source said while the two robbers held the security guard, the other one dragged the petrol attendant into the office, demanding cash.

Mr Mhaka allegedly surrendered the cash.

“He took $219 and demanded more while ransacking the room. After failing to find the money the robbers fled towards Nketa drive,” said the source.

The source said the same Engen Service Station was last year robbed of cash by four armed men who are still at large.

“We suspect it could be the same gang,” said the source.- state media