Drama As Herald Backs Mudzuri To Replace Tsvangirai

What does this mean?

By Farai D Hove | There was drama Saturday morning when the ZANU PF controlled Herald newspaper backed MDC VP Elias Mudzuri to replace ailing party leader Morgan Tsvangirai.

News readers were stunned when they opened the Herald’s story-line on the MDC party succession matter. Where man hoped they were going to find an equal placing of candidates set for the top seat, Nelson Chamisa and Elias Mudzuri. But the elderly Mudziri was given preferential headline accolades with a naked declaration that he is ready to take over the party. All throughout the MDC’s 19 year life, no opposition has ever obtained such treatment which has been the preserve of ZANU PF strongmen – Emmerson Mnangagwa and Robert Mugabe. So how did this happen?