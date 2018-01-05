Drama As Jilted Married Man Torches Lover’s House

A MARRIED man from Hope Fountain in Bulawayo allegedly burnt down his girlfriend’s two roomed house after she ended their illicit affair.

Mpumelelo Ngwenya (37) allegedly set alight Ms Sukoluhle Ndebele (33)’s house on Saturday last week and burnt her wardrobe, bed, table, sofa, blankets, plates and clothes.

Ms Ndebele had allegedly ended their affair out of fear after Ngwenya’s wife threatened her.

A court heard that the property lost is worth $840.

Ngwenya on Thursday pleaded not guilty to malicious damage to property before Bulawayo magistrate Ms Sthembiso Ncube. Ms Ncube remanded him in custody to today for a trial date.

In her warned and cautioned statement, Ms Ndebele said on December 28, last year, Ngwenya’s wife came to her home and accused her of snatching her husband. “I told her that I was not aware that Ngwenya was married and I had to quit the relationship,” she said.

Prosecuting, Mr Alfonce Makonese alleged that on Saturday Ms Ndebele left her home in the morning accompanying her neighbour to Hillside Police Station. At around 4PM Ngwenya contacted her and informed her that he would burn down her house.

Mr Makonese said upon her return and fearing for her life Ms Ndebele went to her neighbour’s home instead of her house. She later heard a loud sound coming from her home.

“She went to see what had happened and discovered that her two roomed house had been burnt down with property inside which was worth $840,” Mr Makonese said. chronicle