Drama As Jilted Wife Attempts To Pull Out Hubby’s Manhood

A man from Ushewokunze Housing Co-operative has claimed that his wife pulled his private parts assaulting him before he was rescued by neighbours. This came to light when Orizan Lenard approached the Harare civil court seeking protection order against Mavis Mukombwe whom he accused of constantly abusing him at his own house. He said:

“I am having a miserable life because of this woman she is my wife but she harasses me all the time. She beats me up to an extent that she once pulled me around the hard holding my privates and was only rescued by neighbours who heard the scream. I just want her to leave my house because I am not happy with how she treats me.

She insults me even at my workplace and she even assaulted my clients. She has my property, I just want it back because I cannot stay with her anymore. I want this court to bar her from coming to my house. I really want things to be okay but it seems like she enjoys to see me suffering”. However, Mukombwe denied the allegations saying she is the one who is being abused.

“I have never assaulted or insulted him, he is lying. I do not harass his clients but someone contacted me saying I was staying with her husband. He is the one who is insulting me and I want this court to protect me because I am suffering,” she said. Presiding magistrate Marehwanazvo Gofa granted Lenard the protection order he sought.- state media