Drama As Jonathan Moyo “Inside Blue Roof” As Mnangagwa Talks To Mugabe

By Farai D Hove| Former Higher Education Minister Jonathan Moyo has given the clearest hint that was physically with former President Robert Mugabe at the time when the 94 year old was telephoned by President Emmerson Mnangagwa, the latter who had fled to South Africa.

The riveting details are set to connect the dots on the drama that ensued shortly after Moyo was raided by soldiers while at his colleague Saviour Kasukuwere’s house. Both Moyo and Kasukuwere say they ran away from Kasukuwere’s house when the gun firing soldiers had shortly retreated from the premises (and according to Kasukuwere this after a loud alarm had temporarily scared the soldiers off.)

Moyo during his Hard Talk interview says he was assisted by people he calls “angels.” As ZimEye reveals in the video interview, Moyo further describes these angels as, “Mugabe’s people,” pointing to that the two and their families were assisted by Robert Mugabe’s personal bodyguards and taken to Robert Mugabe’s residence where they likely stayed for several days into the 24 hours just before Mugabe finally made his resignation.

The specific incident described by Moyo Wednesday night happened on the 20th November.

At this time the army had completely and successfully taken over all strategic places of government and media, police officers overpowered, and Mugabe was refusing to resign. The army then facilitated discussions so that Emmerson Mnangagwa could negotiate with Mugabe following his expulsion. President Mnangagwa’s account of this incident which he made while in Namibia is that when the two spoke on the phone for the first time, Robert Mugabe did not remember that he had fired him.

But speaking on the SABC last night, Prof Moyo rubbished Mnangagwa, saying Mnangagwa is misleading African governments on many things. Said Moyo on video as ZimEye reveals,

“And Mnangagwa has been going to these countries as you say; Obviously Mnangagwa, there is something he knows which many other people don’t know about his illegitimacy…but in the process he is telling a lot of stories which are humiliating the President, the former president, which are false. When he left Namibia he alleged that the President when he had a phone call with him on the 20th November couldn’t remember that he had dismissed him, which is preposterous; what he doesn’t understand is that while he was holed up somewhere making that call, the President was not making that call alone, ” says prof Moyo.

“What really should happen? Well, the African Union and SADC need to base their decision not on what the coup makers say, but on what the people of Zimbabwe say, and on what the victims of the coup say; the only legitimate way is to have a fact finding mission. You cannot have all these conclusions that it was a bloodless coup, that it was lawful, without having a process that comes down to the ground and speaks to the people who have been affected,” added Moyo. WATCH THE FULL REVIEW BELOW –