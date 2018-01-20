Drama As Landlady Removes Roof At Her House To Fix Tenants

Terrence Mawawa, Masvingo| There was drama in Rujeko Suburb when a landlady removed the roof of her house after clashes with the tenants over payment of rentals.

The landlady, Regina Mafudze ordered a carpenter to remove the roof at her house after she had picked an argument with the tenants over the payment of rentals.

The matter was reported to the Rent Board, as ZimEye reveals.

Officials at the Rent Board confirmed the incident and said the case had been reported to the police.

“We received a report on a landlady in Rujeko Suburb, in the city of Masvingo, who removed the roof at her house after an argument with tenants.

“The fiasco has left the tenants stranded.

“As a board we would like to state that Mafudze’ s actions are illegal.

“We want her to explain her actions because as we speak, the tenants have nowhere to go,” said an official at the Rent Board.

The Rent Board has also written a report to the police to lodge a complaint against Mafudze.