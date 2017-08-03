Drama As Maid Steals $3k From Boss

A Borrowdale housemaid appeared in court yesterday for allegedly stealing over $3 000 from her employer. Nollin Makani (31) appeared before Harare Magistrate Ms Josephine Sande facing theft allegations. She was remanded in custody to August 8 this year. The prosecutor Sebastian Mutizirwa alleges that sometime this year, Makani’s employer failed to find $300, which was in his wife’s handbag in the bedroom.

It is further alleged that on July 24 this year, the complainant again missed $3 000, which was inserted in his jacket pockets in the wardrobe.

The mysterious activities prompted the employer to craft a plan to trap the culprit.

On July 31, the employer made a trap by taking a photo of a $50 note and left the money on a table.

The court heard that on the same day, the $50 note went missing.

After searching and confronting Makani, the note was found in her possession.

The employer further searched Makani’s room and $230 was found.

A complaint was lodged with the police, leading to Makani’s arrest.- state media