Drama As Man Attacks Own Wife, Mum With Machete

A 30 year old man from Gweru has been arrested for allegedly attacking his wife and step mother using a machete following a misunderstanding.

Mike Makuvire of Plot 9 Happy Valley suburb appeared before Gweru magistrate Ms Mildred Matuvi facing three counts of domestic violence.

He pleaded not guilty to two counts and was remanded in custody to August 30 for trial.

“I admit that I assaulted my wife but did not stab her. I also went on to beat up my stepmother,” he said.

Prosecuting, Mr Fanuel Musevenzi said on August 11 at around 10PM, Makuvire offered a drink to his wife Ms Metelina Ndlovu who was not feeling well but she refused.

“He then went on to slap her once and kicked her on her cheek. On the following evening the accused person took a machete, slashed the complainant several times on her thigh with the machete. Using the same machete Makuvire went on to cut Ndlovu several times on her hand,” he said.

The court heard that the following morning, Mukuvire went on to assault his stepmother.

“When Ms Lucia Jakarasi heard a noise from Makuvire’s bedroom hut she proceeded to the bedroom hut where she found him assaulting Ms Ndlovu. She went on to shout at the accused ordering him to stop assaulting Ms Ndlovu and returned to her bedroom. On the following day a family meeting was convened where Ms Jakarasi warned her stepson to desist from keeping machetes,” he said.

Makuvire became angry and kicked Ms Jakarasi twice on her ribs and struck her once on the forehead with the machete.The two women reported the matter to the police leading to his arrest