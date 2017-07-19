Drama As Man Beats Up Wife Over Missing Dagga

A 28 year old man from Gweru has been arrested for allegedly assaulting his wife using a log after accusing her of stealing his 20 kilogrammes of dagga.

Malcom Malandu of 2461 Mkoba 14 suburb appeared before provincial magistrate Mrs Phathekile Msipa facing a domestic violence charge.

Malandu pleaded not guilty and was remanded out of custody.

He was told that the State will proceed by way of summons as his wife, who is the complainant in the matter, failed to turn up in court on two separate occasions.

Malandu told the court that he did not assault his wife but she was the one who started shouting at him.

“I arrived home coming from a friend’s house and I found my wife standing at the entrance demanding to know how money is being spent in our family. I kept quiet and out of anger she pushed me towards the door which fell. She also smashed the television set.

“I do not even know why she framed me saying I assaulted her over dagga,” he said.

Mrs Msipa said the matter will proceed by way of summons.

“Since your wife has defaulted more than once the court has decided to proceed with your case in the form of summons. You and your wife shall be made aware of the date to come to court,” she said.

Prosecuting, Mr Andrew Marimo said on July 11 at around 3PM, Malandu’s wife Chiedza Magadzire arrived home from church.

“Upon her arrival Malandu started accusing Magadzire of stealing his 20 kilogrammes of dagga and demanded it back.

“Magadzire went on to deny the allegations saying that she did not even know where the dagga was and a misunderstanding arose,” he said.

The court heard that Malandu started assaulting his wife all over the body using a log and damaged a television set and some speakers. The property that was damaged was worth $55.- state media