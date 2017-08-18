Drama As Man Blocks Wife From Exchanging Marriage Vows With Another Man At Court

Terrence Mawawa, Masvingo | There was chaos at Masvingo Magistrates Court last Friday when a married woman was intercepted by her husband at the point of exchanging marriage vows with another man.

Per information obtained by ZimEye.com, the ‘jilted’ man arrived at the court premises in the knick of time and got the shock of a lifetime when he saw his wife wearing a wedding dress ready to exchange marriage vows with her married boyfriend.

Acting on a tip-off, the man, Mashomere Muzenda rushed to the magistrates court and found his wife, Cresencia Mudzviti about to tie the knot with John Chirongoma of Zimuto Street in Mucheke Suburb, Masvingo.

According to the police, a docket was opened and Muzenda was charged with disorderly conduct.The police reacted swiftly and apprehended Muzenda.

“Muzenda arrived at the court premises and confronted Chirongoma.He shouted on top of his voice as he accused to

Chirongoma of snatching his wife.The wedding was derailed since we had opened a case against Muzenda.

However Muzenda insisted he was married to Mudzviti and further said the couple had two children. He even said he had left his wife at home only to be told she was at the court premises,” the police said.

It is understood Chirongoma is married and he is staying with his wife in Mucheke Suburb. Mudzviti claimed she had parted ways with Muzenda.

“I do not understand why this man is here because we parted ways last year,”said Mudzviti.