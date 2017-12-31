Drama As Man Ditches Wife Over “Bad Sex”

2
A Harare woman was granted a protection order against her husband who was trying to throw her out of their matrimonial home, accusing her of being “tasteless” in bed.Sibongile Phulo appeared before a Harare magistrate seeking protection against her husband Tonic Jaravadza.
Phulo said her husband accuses her of being barren as an excuse to get rid of her.“He is saying he has six wives and wants to throw me out of our home,” she told the civil court last week.

“He wants me to leave saying that I am barren and tasteless in bed and he also insults me saying his other six wives taste better than me.”

Phulo claimed that her husband was impotent as he had no children of his own.

“He is saying I am barren but I have two children of my own and he does not have any children,” she said.

Phulo also claimed that she was now sleeping outside the house as her husband chased her away.

Jaravadza, however, denied abusing his wife, saying she was misleading the court so as to avoid divorce proceedings.- the standard

 
 

  • mai Chibwe

    I need to point out that this picture you keep using of two people in coitus is no longer the norm with modern people who use other positions are a variety of them. It gives your outlet more credit if you use pictures that are more realistic to readers.

    For the article,
    The drama is in the fact that a woman who sounds articulate is seeking help in her attempt to stay with a man with six other wives. How does a sane woman find herself in this position in the first place? We need to look at the plight of women in our country.

  • Yedwa

    True that