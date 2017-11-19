Drama As Man Is Stabbed Over Cigarette

A Kwekwe man is lucky to be alive after he was stabbed several times all over the body by a fellow imbiber for refusing to share a cigarette.

The accused, Yeukai Mazambani, meted “instant justice” on Innocent Magwisa after he turned down his plea for him to share with him his cigarette.

The issue was heard when Mazambani appeared before Kwekwe Magistrate Mr Lavroe Philemon facing attempted murder charges.

The State represented by Mr Nyasha Ndoro alleged that the incident happened on 27 October around 7 pm when the two were drinking beer at the same drinking hall.

“On the day, the two were drinking separately at KwaMainini Bar in Simbi Park, Redcliff when the accused approached the complainant for a pull of the cigarette,” Mr Ndoro told the court.

Magwisa, the court heard, refused saying he had just lit the cigarette hence it was impossible to share.

Feeling hard hit, the complainant went on to request for a 10 cent coin so that he can purchase his.

Again, Magwisa turned him down saying he did not have money on him.

This did not go down well with the accused who opened his Colombia Okapi knife and knifed him all over the body before disappearing into the darkness.

Mazambani, a security guard at Globe and Phoenix Primary School, was then arrested and arraigned before the courts.

The case will proceed by way of summons after some anomalies were found in the State papers. Mazambani was represented by Artwell Chinamatira of Mashanyare and Mavhiringidze Legal Practitioners.- state media