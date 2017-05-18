Drama As Man Loses $2 000 To Conmen

A 20 year old Zimunya man will rue the day he entertained two conmen in Mutare’s Central Business District on Monday after he was duped of $2 000.

Justin Bonda sobbed bitterly as he chronicled how he met two seemingly innocent strangers who were asking for directions to Chikanga Rank. Bonda who was coming from Mambwere in Zimunya withdrew some cash from a popular pay-out network (name withheld) before he met his fate around 12-noon.

“I came from Mambwere this morning and I had $1 850 with me. I later withdrew $150 and put it in my pocket. I met two men who were asking for directions to Chikanga Rank. I tried to assist them. As we walked to the rank, one of them was holding my hand and I thought it was a friendly gesture.

“After a few minutes when we were at the robots, the two disappeared and that is when I realised that my money was missing. I tried to look for them to no avail. I don’t know what to do now. I don’t even have bus fare to travel back home. Someone had sent me to collect the money and I am now stranded,” said the emotionally-charged Bonda who wept uncontrollably as he headed to Mutare Central Police Station to make a report.

He said one of the conmen was putting on a work suit.

Manicaland provincial police spokesperson, Assistant Inspector Luxson Chananda, said although they were still to receive the report, cases of this nature were on the rise.

“We urge people to be wary of bogus employers who pounce on unsuspecting citizens asking for money and promising them jobs. We will not hesitate to arrest fraudsters or conmen who dupe people of their hard-earned cash,” he said.-state media