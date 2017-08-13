Drama As Man Nails Small House After Being Sued By Wife For Adultery

A Rutenga man did the unusual at Mwenezi Magistrates Court and nailed his girlfriend as the wife sued the later for $10 000 in adultery damages.

Bloodwell Tarume, a peasant farmer confessed before Magistrate Honest Musiiwa that he was indeed in love with Janet Manyoro. He said he was confessing because he realised that his adulterous relationship with Manyoro was destroying his marriage.

He also said that the relationship was tormenting his wife Bester Tarume and he felt sorry each time he looks at her emaciated body.

Manyoro who is a vendor based in Masvingo however, refuted the allegations and said that Tarume was just one of her customers. She accused the couple of plotting to fix her.

Bester said that she was suing for loss of support and quality time with her husband.

Bester Tarume and her husband are legally married under the Magistrate Act Chapter 5:11, which dictates that a man should have one wife.

Bester is being represented by Joseph Maweni.

“My husband has forgotten her family because of this affair. I am longer getting that husband and wife support and all other things that are expected between a husband and wife,” said Bester.

She alleged that Manyoro got into the adulterous relationship fully aware that Tarume was married under the Marriage Act Chapter 5: 11 which still subsisting.

Bester said she discovered the affair in 2014 and called Manyoro but she denied the relationship.

“Today I decided to stand as a witness because I realised that I was causing a lot of pain to my legally married wife by engaging in extra-marital relationship with Manyoro.

“I looked at my wife and see how she has emaciated and that pains me. My marriage was threatened by this relationship,” said Bloodwell.

“I only know your husband as my customer. This thing of Tarume being a witness is just a planned thing to fix me,” said Manyoro.

Musiiwa postponed the matter for continuation trial to a later date.- state media