Drama As Man Runs Away From Wife And 6 Kids

A 44 year old Mabvuku woman is appealing for help after she was ditched and left homeless along with six children by her husband.

Tendai Chirimamhunga narrated her ordeal saying her woes started after a series of domestic violence and arguments over marrying off their under aged daughter.

“My husband wanted to marry off my daughter to an elderly man he had chosen for her while I was against this.

“As the matter persisted, I decided to go to the courts where I won the case. The court verdict worsened the state of affairs in my home, as my husband faced a possible jail sentence in the event he forces our daughter into early marriage according to the court ruling,” she said.

Chirimumhunga said it was the second time the husband wanted to give their daughter away to a man of his choice.

“My eldest daughter now 19 was forced into marriage when she was 16 years old to a man who later dumped her and left her with a three-year-old old child whom I’m now taking care of.

“Shortly after this, my husband decided to sell the house we were living in with the help of his younger brother, saying it was his parents’ house.

“He then relocated to the rural areas where he inherited his late brother’s wife. “He told me that he never wanted to see me or my children. Baba vakanditi havadi kuona kana nhunzi kana bete rinonditevera.

“He told me that I should forget about him entIrely,” she said. “He was owing me US$1 000 before all this started and I never got anything from him moreover he confiscated the children’s birth certificates.

“After being chased from where I was staying I had to look for help in form of shelter.

“A good Samaritan allowed us to occupy their backyard, they could not give us accommodation as they don’t have enough space.

“I now stay there with my six children as I will be doing peace jobs.” Chirimamhunga is, however, calling on well-wishers to help her with accommodation, food and help for the children to get birth certificates to enable them to go to school. h metro