Drama As Man Steals Late Brother’s Property

A man from Bulawayo has been arrested for allegedly stealing his deceased brother’s property in Lochview suburb on the day he died.

Sifundo Moyo (39) from Pumula East suburb allegedly stole Leesborn Moyo’s cellphone, laptop and vehicle registration book on January 19.

Sifundo appeared before Western Commonage magistrate Mr Lungile Ncube charged with a single count of theft.

He pleaded not guilty to the charge and Mr Ncube remanded him out of custody to February 8 for trial.

Prosecuting, Mrs Memory Ndlovu said on January 19 at around 10PM Sifundo was phoned after his brother had passed away.

“He went to his brother’s house in Lochview where he demanded his brother’s cellphone, took a laptop and vehicle registration book,” she said.

“When the deceased’s relatives came to collect his property they discovered that the cellphone, registration book and laptop were missing. Mandla Moyo who is the older brother approached Sifundo who told him he had sold the cellphone and the laptop.”

The court also heard that the matter was reported to the police leading to Sifundo’s arrest.

The vehicle registration book and the laptop, said Mrs Ndlovu were recovered after investigations were carried out. The phone valued at $15 was not recovered. – state media