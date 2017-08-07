Drama As Man Sues Daughter For Insulting His Lover In WhatsApp Messages

A divorcee from Hwange has dragged his 23-year-old daughter to court after she allegedly insulted him on WhatsApp for moving on with another woman.

Mr Saul Mano (51) who resides at Number H67 Lwendulu reported his daughter Petronela to the police after she sent him offensive messages, some of them unprintable.

Mr Mano divorced Petronela’s mother and trouble between the two started when she asked him why he was denying her mother access to her children.

Petronela stays at Number 2 in Madumabisa Village, on the outskirts of Hwange town, while her mother’s address was not given.

Petronela was not asked to plead to sending insulting/offensive messages over the phone when she briefly appeared before Hwange magistrate Mrs Portia Mhlanga-Moyo on Friday.

The magistrate referred the case back to the police for further investigation where State should provide a proper print-out of the messages. The State will then proceed by way of summons.

Prosecuting, Mr Onias Nyathi said Petronela started insulting her father after he rebuked her for interfering in his affairs.

“On April 3 the accused sent a message to her father asking him why he had denied their mother permission to see her children. In response the father asked her who she was to talk about the issue,” said the prosecutor.

The court was told that this did not go down well with Petronela who started sending offensive messages insulting her father.

“You are serpent, a monster and evil man,” read one of the WhatsApp messages.

She continued: “You are an evil hearted, stupid man… f**k you. I will beat you up.”

It is alleged that Mr Mano told his daughter that her mother must not blame anyone for her fate and that she shouldn’t ask anyone for permission to visit her children as she knew what was expected of her.

Petronela continued: “If I see you with that Zambian woman you are having an affair and sleeping with, I will skin you.”

She sent several other messages to his WhatsApp number until he reported her to the police.- state media