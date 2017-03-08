Drama As Mliswa Almost Messes Pants After Failing To Acess Public Toilet

By Staff Reporter | Norton Member of Parliament, Temba Mliswa, was on Tuesday saved by a nearby night club in Norton, from messing up his pants after he had a running stomach and failed to access public toilets.

The MP who has on several occasions complained about his constituency local authority’s incompetence, faced the reality of poor service delivery in Katanga township.

“I had a good day, I went to the Public toilet in Katanga hoping to help myself there and I was surprised to find both toilets closed… I didn’t know that nature-calls had cut off times, so I’m trying to reach the Town Secretary to find out the rationale”, Mliswa twittered Tuesday.

“Had to reason with the guys at liquid bar…imagine you are having a running stomach or worse…iyo ka service delivery.,”said Mliswa.

Mliswa has invited Local Government minister Saviour Kasukuwere, to visit Norton Town Council.

He wants the local authority to answer service delivery issues which they were ordered to impliment by government, years back