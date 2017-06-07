Drama As Mother’s Lover, Eyes Son’s Wife Gets Bashed

A Mutare man is in trouble with the law after he broke his mother’s laptop as punishment for the actions of her boyfriend who was proposing love to his wife.

Roland Chifungo (22) appeared before Mutare magistrate, Mr Innocent Bepura, facing malicious damage to property charges.

He pleaded guilty. Public prosecutor, Mr Fletcher Karombe, told the court that on May 30 at around 4pm, Chifungo went to his mother’s residence in Zororo, Sakubva and asked for food.

However, his mother advised him that she had not prepared anything. This did not go down well with Chifungo who went on to smash his mother’s Del laptop which was on the charger.

The laptop is worth $350.

Chifungo told the court that he destroyed the laptop not because his mother had refused to cook for him, but because of the actions of her boyfriend who was proposing love to his wife.

“Your Worship, I was bitter about what her lover was doing to my wife. He was proposing love to her,” he said and added:

“When I heard about it I confronted him over the issue and he tried to buy my silence, but I refused. From then he began speaking ill of my wife and the attack was an act of revenge.”

Mr Bepura told him that he had no right to act in the manner he did, but should have solved the issue amicably through engagement.

He was sentenced to four months imprisonment wholly suspended on condition that he pays his mother $350 by June 30.