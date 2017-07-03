Drama As Mourners Ditch Funeral Wake For Church Conference

Mourners last week reportedly abandoned a funeral wake to attend a church service nearby. Some of the mourners close to the bereaved family called the newspaper to find out why Prophet Tapiwa Freddy of Goodness and Mercy Ministries went ahead with his conference while his neighbours were mourning in Glen View 8.

Mourners were reported to have learnt about Prophet Freddy’s church service when he started giving prophecies through what he calls spiritual spectacles. Prophet Freddy told the media that people who came from various towns across the country forced him to go ahead with the conference, running under the theme ‘Know it before it happens’ prophetic conference, even though there was a funeral a stone’s throw away.

“We lost our neighbour a day before the conference began and the number of visitors who came to attend the conference were too many that they could have been discouraged if we were to postpone it,” said Prophet Freddy.

“After a prayer, God revealed to me a chapter in the Holy Bible when Jesus had to finish what was before him although he had received a message of Lazarus’s death. I give glory to Jesus on that since he raised Lazarus upon visiting the bereaved family to pay his condolences. We were together with the bereaved family from the first day only that some of the mourners were eager to witness how I conduct spiritual spectacles and they came and joined us. We will join the mourners during the burial service until the late is laid to rest. It is part of our ministry to bury our people as well as ministering to the living giving them hope in our Lord and Saviour Jesus Christ,” said Prophet Freddy.We attended the burial service and Prophet Freddy was among the mourners at Granville Cemetery, where some of the mourners continue to thank him for spiritual spectacles and the message he shared.- state media