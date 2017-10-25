Drama As MP Publicly Urinates on Govt Building

Terrence Mawawa | A Member of Parliament in Kampala, Uganda stunned all and sundry when he urinated at a government building.

The MP, Abraham Abiriga took members of the public by surprise when he withdrew his manhood and urinated at the Finance Ministry Building.

Abiriga appeared before a Kampala Magistrate facing ‘Public Nuisance Charges’.

In mitigation Abiriga said he had no option but to pass urine at the main entrance since he was under pressure to seek relief.

“I had no option because there were no public toilets nearby.Journalists are blowing the matter out of proportion,” said Abiriga.

He was ordered to pay 40 000 Ugandan Shillings for the offence.

He was also found guilty of violating Kampala Municipality By-laws.