Drama As Mugabe Minister Flees Angry Party Youths

Raging internal turmoil gnawing at President Robert Mugabe’s Zanu PF this week turned ugly in Manicaland after Information and Communication Technology deputy minister Win Mlambo ran for dear life after party youths charged at him for allegedly intruding in their area.

Mlambo was supposed to address a rally at Checheche growth point in Chipinge South constituency when marauding Zanu PF youths stormed the venue, accusing him of fomenting divisions. Mlambo is Zanu PF Chipinge East legislator.

Two vehicles, one carrying items reportedly donated by Mugabe to accident victims and the other transporting party supporters, were damaged in the ensuing melee.

According to sources, the youths were irked by Mlambo’s attitude of allegedly intruding into a different constituency without the consent of the local leadership.

The youths accused the deputy minister of trying to establish his own centre of power in the district.

Mlambo confirmed the brawl, but denied the rally was meant to de-campaign the sitting legislator Enock Porusingazi.

“Indeed that is what happened, but the reasons are false,” he said in an interview with NewsDay yesterday.

“Those were marauding and drunken touts who were organised by some politicians in the area who feared that the rally was going to expose them as double-dipping between Zanu PF and ZimPF. That is what they feared because this rally was for the purpose of accepting people back from ZimPF to Zanu PF.”

Asked what he was going to do to bring those responsible to book, Mlambo said for the sake of peace he was not going to name or shame any party members involved in the violence.