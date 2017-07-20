Drama As Mugabe Minister Threatens to Beat Up Chinotimba in Parly Over Toilet Visit

Staff Reporter| Divisions within the ruling ZANU PF continue to dramatically manifest as the party’s parliamentarians continue to threaten each other with violence in parliament.

Yesterday comic ZANU PF Member Of Parliament for Buhera South Joseph Chinotimba had to seek the protection of the Acting Speaker of Parliament after Deputy Minister of Environment and Tourism Hospitality, Anastancia Ndlovu threatened to beat him up after he questioned why she left parliament to go to the toilet before he asked his question.

Chinotimba wanted to raise a question to the deputy minister during the oral question and answer session but when his opportunity to ask came, the Deputy Minister had walked out resulting in Chinotimba complaining to the Speaker and to the ZANU PF leader of the house, Patrick Chinamasa on the minister’s up and down movement.

“Thank you Mr. Speaker. Mr. Speaker, before I pose my question we ask that Ministers that would have come to the House should not leave. I wanted to ask the Deputy Minister of Tourism and Hospitality Industry. She is no longer here. She just made an appearance and went away. It is my request that Ministers that would have come to the House only leave the chamber after we have completed asking our questions because they should not come here to put up appearances,” said Chinotimba.

“I wanted to ask a question to the Minister of Tourism and Hospitality Industry, so I can no longer pose any question,” he added before the Speaker directed him to direct his question to Chinamasa as head of the house to who Chinotimba further expressed his displeasure on the Deputy Minister’s conduct before eventually asking his question.

On her return into the house, Minister Ndlovu did not take kindly to Chinotimba’s complaints and went straight at the Buhera South legislature prompting Chinotimba to disturb proceedings on a point of order asking the Speaker to protect him from the marauding female fellow ZANU PF Member Of Parliament.

“I had a complaint that I wanted to ask a question and she came here and she is harassing me,” pleaded the timid Chinotimba.

In response Ndlovu told the Speaker that she had a right to go to the toilet as a human being and castigated Chinotimba for questioning her exit from the house.

“On a point of order, I did not spend two minutes in this House. I actually came way before Hon. Chinotimba and I was here before half past two. It is very abusive for the Hon. Member to claim that I came for two minutes and so forth. With all due respect, Ministers are only human and just like any other Member of Parliament, they are also allowed to go to the bathroom,” she said.

Opposition MDCT parliamentarian James Maridadi had to intervene in the process and came to the rescue of Chinotimba demanding the Speaker to guarantee members security from violent ZANU PF parliamentarians.

“Hon. Chinotimba raised a very important issue that he wanted to ask a question without notice which was going to be directed at the Deputy Minister and she was outside. When the Deputy Minister came back, Hon. Chinotimba I think received a lot of threats from the Hon. Deputy Minister and we are now fearing for the safety of Hon. Members of Parliament,” intervened Maridadi.

“We had a similar incident yesterday and it has recurred. We are waiting for your ruling,” he said referring to a previous day incident where yet again two ZANU PF Members Of Parliament threatened each other with death in the house.

“I am told that the Hon. Deputy Minister threatened Hon. Chinotimba. He might be scared to go back to Buhera. Mr. Speaker, with all due respect, can we be protected and can we have your ruling so that Members of Parliament are free and protected from Ministers or Deputy Ministers because they carry guns and they have bodyguards or state security. They may shoot us,” added Maridadi.