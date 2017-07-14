Drama As Mzembi Shoots Down Own Tourism Master Plan

By Staff Reporter | Tourism and Hospitality Minister, Walter Mzembi on Thursday shot down a Tourism Master Plan which his ministry commissioned an Italian consultancy company Keios Developing Consultants to craft.

After the consultancy representative a Nyaruwata, had finished to present the draft master plan, to journalists Mzembi challenged them that it had done a shoddy job.

“I am sure that what you have presented is not all the information because the journalists who are here are going to leave with no information,” said Mzembi.

Mzembi also disputed some of the figures which the consultancy company presented and said that they were not correct.

For example the Italian company projects tourism to earn the country between $4 -5 billion by 2035, while Mzembi himself is anticipating the industry to earn $5 billion in 2020.

To counter the consultancy’s “shallow” presentation Mzembi dished out three hard copies of another master plan which he had to the representatives of the state media who he directed go and give them to their editors.

“I want you to go and give these documents to your editors or any other person who is senior so that they get an understanding of what we are trying to do. There are more serious issues than the petty ones which we need to concentrate on,” he said.