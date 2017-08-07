Drama As Pastor Beats Up ZRP Cop

Terrence Mawawa, Chiredzi| There was mayhem here when a pastor allegedly ran amok and assaulted a police officer at the church premises.

The pastor ran amok and assaulted the cop and another congregant- both members of his church.The matter was reported at Chiredzi Police Station.

According to the police here, Pastor Petros Sithole of the United Baptist Church assaulted Owen Manjengwa, a cop and Evangelist Chitesa, following an altercation at the church premises.

However speaking in response, Sithole said he “did not assault Manjengwa but there was an argument” over the latter’ s conduct in church.

He further said Manjengwa was pushed out of the church office by fellow congregants when they found him ransacking the pastor’ s private room.

Sithole accused Manjengwa of impregnating girls in the church.

“How can I assault a police officer? We have some issues with him over his conduct in church. We also raised some disciplinary issues with his bosses at his work place. We found him looking for confidential documents in my office. We do not know why he is behaving in a strange way.The congregants pushed him out of the office, not me,” said Sithole.

On the contrary, Manjengwa said he was shocked by his pastor’ s behaviour. He said Sithole pushed him to the wall and assaulted him.

Manjengwa further claimed that Sithole and his wife also insulted him.

“I can confirm that I was assaulted by Pastor Manjengwa after the service on Sunday. I entered his office with Evangelist Chitesa.He then began to talk about my personal life.He told me not to come to his church again and I then reported the matter at Chiredzi Police Station,” said Manjengwa.