Drama As Prophet Is Arrested During Church Service Over Mbanje

A couple shocked congregants at Prophet Shame Hungwe’s House of Grace Ministries service in Highfield last Sunday when they surrendered nearly seven kilograms of processed mbanje and bottles of broncleer cough syrup to the man of cloth. The unidentified couple disappeared from the church serviced after police details moved in swiftly and disrupted Prophet Hungwe’s service. That left the police with no choice than to pick up the prophet Hungwe along with the drugs for Machipisa police station.

Prophet Hungwe was arrested and released after statements were recorded from him while his church members were wrestling with police to enter the station. Church members wrestled with the police over the arrest of the clergyman and followed to the police station where police were forced to fire gun shots into the air to disperse the crowd. Prophet Hungwe advised his church members to respect law enforcement agents before he complied with police detail after men and women dragged police officers who confronted the former while ministering. “Leave our prophet, what wrong has he done? You are supposed to thank him for identifying the couple selling mbanje. We cannot accept that, leave him or else arrest the whole church,” part of the crowd was heard saying.

After statements were recorded from Prophet Hungwe, the crowd shouted on top of their voices while some were seen interceding for the release of their leader. Prophet Hungwe told H-Metro that a couple brought a sack full of marijuana while another family brought knobkerries and traditional regalia and snuff following his prophecy into their lives.

“This is my first time to be taken to a police station in my life but I just carried my part of ministering to families and they were repented and brought things they use in their lifestyles,” said Prophet Hungwe.

“I do not know how the couple disappeared from the church upon the arrival of the police officers. I made a prophecy to the couple about their dealings and they confirmed dealing in illicit drugs at their house and they later came back with a sack full of drugs and bottles of broncleer. We respect the rule of law and law enforcement agents are there to help us on issues that have nothing to do with spiritual deliverance. What was revealed to me was that the couple uses charms in their dealings and this lead them to keep such drugs without being arrested. I asked them to join a prayer line for deliverance and they disappeared after reports of police presence. I am prepared to deliver the family and I love them,” said Prophet Hungwe. – state media