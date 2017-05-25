Drama As Sex Worker Flees Community Service

Terrence Mawawa, Mwenezi | A sex worker who was sentenced to 350 of community service fled to South Africa before serving her sentence.

Rosemary Buchu of Rutenga, Mwenezi was convicted by Magistrate Honest Musiiwa and ordered to perform 350 hours of community service. She was ordered to perform the hours of community service at Mwenezi Magistrates Court.

Buchu was found guilty of stabbing one Tafadzwa John of house number 561 New Stands, Rutenga following a heated dispute. The circumstances were that Buchu stabbed John as the two were drinking beer.The two argued over the money Buchu had brought after John had given her cash to buy beer.

Buchu pleaded guilty to the charges and was sentenced to 12 months in jail with an option of performing community service.

However Buchu vanished from Rutenga before serving her sentence.

“I last saw her the very night she was planning to go to Chipinge. She later decided to go to South Africa,” said a Rutenga based sex worker.