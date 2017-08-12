Drama As Sex Workers Pull Man’s Manhood As Everyone Watches

Terrence Mawawa, Masvingo| There was drama in the populous Mucheke High Density Suburb here when four sex workers viciously pulled a client’ s manhood as he screamed for help, as stunned residents watched.

The four, Shelter Chinomwe(33),Maria Sengai(21), Mavis Chinomwe(27) and another sex worker, yet to be identified, pounced on the man on July 30, pulled his manhood and dragged him as he screamed for help, ZimEye can reveal.

Masvingo Provincial Police Spokesperson, Kudakakwashe Dhewa told ZimEye.com he was yet to get an official report on the matter.

The three identified sex workers were arrested and a docket (RRB number 3163171) was opened at Chikato Police Camp. The unidentified sex worker is still at large.

According to the police, the four sex workers pinned the man to the ground, removed his clothes and pulled his manhood. They dragged him as he screamed for help.

“The sex workers stripped the man and pulled his organ. They also robbed him of his money. We are investigating the matter,” a cop at Chikato Police Camp said last week.

Sex workers in Mucheke High Density Suburb have gained notoriety for harassing clients.

“We witnessed a disturbing incident two weeks ago, the sex workers nearly killed the man,” said a local resident.

Philip Shumba, a prominent Masvingo Lawyer said the sex workers were not supposed to take the law into their own hands. – ZimEye